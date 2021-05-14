Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reacted to the resignation of the Czech Prosecutor General over the 2014 Vrbetica bombings. The diplomat gave a comment to “Lente.ru”.

According to her, the decision made by the official is “an internal matter of the Czech Republic.” In this regard, the representative of the Foreign Ministry refrained from further comments.

Related materials

Earlier it became known that the decision of the Prosecutor General of the Czech Republic Pavel Zeman to leave was influenced by pressure from the Minister of Justice of the country Marie Beneshova.

Prior to this, Zeman admitted that the case of the explosions of the ammunition depots in Vrbetica could be stopped if it was not possible to interrogate the suspects or ensure their presence.

The Czech Republic accuses the Russian special services of involvement in the explosions at the ammunition depot in Vrbetica. They occurred at the end of 2014, resulting in the death of two people. Then, presumably, ten thousand kilograms of ammunition, including medium-range missiles, exploded. According to Prague, the day before the explosion of the warehouse, there were Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, whom Britain accuses of trying to poison the former GRU agent Sergei Skripal. Moscow denies any involvement of the Russian side in this incident.