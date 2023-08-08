Zakharova published a poster on the topic of replacing the coat of arms on the monument “Motherland”

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reacted to the replacement of the coat of arms on the Motherland monument in Kyiv by publishing a thematic image in Telegram.

The poster depicts the silhouette of the “Motherland” with the coat of arms of the USSR on the shield. “If monuments bother you, if language bothers you, if holidays bother you, if the names of cities and streets bother you, then this means that you are building your state on foreign territory,” the caption on the postcard says.