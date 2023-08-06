Zakharova criticized the installation of a trident on the Motherland monument in Kyiv

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, criticized the installation of a trident on the Motherland monument in Kyiv. She wrote about it in her Telegram-channel.

“Mother cannot be renamed. She is one. And the only thing you can do with it is love. And they don’t know how,” Zakharova said.

The fact that a trident was installed on the shield of the Motherland monument instead of the dismantled coat of arms of the USSR was reported earlier on August 6. The emblem removed from the monument will be sent for storage to the Museum of the History of Ukraine in World War II.