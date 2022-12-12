The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on December 12, commented on the reservation of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borel, who confused Russia and Ukraine in a conversation with journalists.

Earlier, before the start of the meeting in Brussels of the foreign ministers of the EU countries, Borrell confused Russia and Ukraine when he announced sanctions against Iran. So, he pointed out that restrictions are being prepared due to the fact that Tehran supports Kyiv.

“These are the people who run the European Union. The result is obvious. It will get worse further, ”Zakharova wrote in the Telegram channel.

In November, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg confused Russia with Ukraine. Having made a reservation, he urged not to support Kyiv.

In May, US President Joe Biden mistakenly announced the delivery of missile systems to Russia, also confusing it with Ukraine.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

