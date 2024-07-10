Zakharova: US Leads War Gang, Judging by F-16 Fighter Jet Deliveries

The US is leading a “war gang.” This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reports TASS.

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry linked this to plans to supply the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with American F-16 fighters.

“This is evidence that Washington is leading a war gang,” the diplomat noted.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US had already sent F-16 fighters to Ukraine, which should enter service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the end of this summer. In addition, Norway decided to transfer six F-16 fighters to Kyiv free of charge.