Zakharova: we will seek an international response to the ATACMS strike on Sevastopol

The Russian Foreign Ministry will seek an international response to the attack by American ATACMS missiles on Sevastopol. This was stated by the official representative of the Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in on air TV channel “Russia 24”.

“We will do everything to ensure that the international community is notified of the next crimes of the Kyiv regime… I can assure that Russian diplomacy will work in this direction even more persistently than it was,” she said.