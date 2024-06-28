Zakharova: Russia’s response to EU tariff hikes won’t be long in coming

The Russian response to the European Union’s (EU) increase in duties on imported agricultural products will not be long in coming. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, her words are quoted by website ministries.

“We consider these actions as de facto yet another illegitimate unilateral restrictive measures of the EU against our country. The form does not change the essence. We are talking about testing the mechanism of anti-Russian agricultural sanctions of a broader spectrum under the guise of trade and political measures, moreover, in an accelerated mode that does not require unanimous approval by all EU member states,” Zakharova said.

According to her, this decision is a mockery “not only of European farmers, but also of those third countries.” The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman added that the Russian response to the measures taken by the EU will not be long in coming.

European authorities not only restrict the export of agricultural machinery to Russia, but also complicate the conditions for importing agricultural products from the Russian Federation. Thus, earlier the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Belgium, Aja Lyabib, announced the intention of the European Union (EU) to extend protective duties not only on grain, but also on all agricultural products from Russia and Belarus. According to her, representatives of Sweden proposed to consider such an initiative. These measures, as Lyabib clarified, will help fight attempts to sell “grain stolen from Ukraine.”