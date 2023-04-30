Moscow will give a very tough response to the seizure of the school at the Russian embassy in Poland. This was announced on April 30 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on the air of the program “Sunday Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” on the TV channel “Russia 1”.

When asked whether the Russian response to Warsaw’s actions would be tough, the diplomat replied: “Very.”

“Official Warsaw will receive appropriate actions in response, as you understand, they will be adopted and developed in an interdepartmental format,” she stressed.

Zakharova noted that the Polish authorities began to act in this direction. Moscow will only prepare an answer.

Earlier that day, the LDPR party held a rally outside the Polish embassy in Moscow against the closure of a school at the Russian diplomatic mission in Warsaw. Activists gathered near the building with posters “Stop hitting children!”

On the eve of the representatives of the Warsaw mayor’s office, accompanied by police to the school building at the Russian embassy and broke in there after refusing to let them in. Security forces blocked the gate with a chain with a lock to prevent the removal of property.

Later that day, Andrey Ordash, Russian envoy advisor, reported that all staff and teachers had left the school building, which had been seized by the Polish authorities. The embassy was given seven days to remove the equipment from the educational institution.

Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergei Andreev called the incident a spring exacerbation.

He assured that Moscow would ensure the completion of the school year, certification of students, final exams and transition to the next grades. The diplomat also pointed out that by seizing the school at the Russian embassy, ​​the Polish authorities violated the Vienna Convention.