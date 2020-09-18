Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia will give a mirror response to possible new Western sanctions.

“We are trying to be not bloodthirsty, but just, therefore our actions are symmetrical, mirror-like, they act pointwise in the same direction in which we receive a blow – and, accordingly, we deliver a response, because without an answer in diplomacy, things are not done” – said the diplomat in the program of Vladimir Solovyov.

“You know perfectly well that we can and can do it – unfortunately, we have already learned to do it well enough,” she said.

Earlier it was reported that the members of the European Parliament are calling for tougher sanctions against Russia after the incident with opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Recall that on August 20, Navalny was hospitalized in Omsk after he became ill during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. Subsequently, the oppositionist was transported to Germany for treatment. The FRG government announced that the Russian was allegedly poisoned.