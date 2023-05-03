On May 3, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed confidence that the neo-Nazi Kyiv regime would come to an end.

“The plans of those who took the Ukrainian people hostage, artificially, using the methods of Goebbels propaganda, are trying to change their national identity, tear them away from those with whom they have a common historical past and present, will not come true,” she said at a briefing.

On April 24, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Nazi regime in Kyiv could not represent the interests of the residents of Donbass.

Earlier, on April 19, the Russian Foreign Ministry pointed to the neo-Nazi dictatorship of the Kyiv regime. The agency noted that Kyiv tried to hide the authoritarian system by imposing martial law. The ministry explained that such a system implies absolute usurpation of power, extrajudicial killings, strict censorship, the virtual liquidation of independent media and the destruction of political opposition.

In mid-March, Zakharova predicted a fair verdict for Ukrainian neo-Nazis and their Western patrons. This is how she commented on the statements of Estonian Prime Minister Kai Kallas, who compared the actions of the Russian Federation during the special operation to protect the Donbass with Soviet air strikes on the territory of Estonia during the Baltic operation in 1944.