Zakharova said that Ukraine’s accession to the EU will take as long as the collapse of the EU

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova predicted the collapse of the European Union (EU). She wrote about it in her Telegram-channel.

Commenting on the words of the European Commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Policy, Oliver Varhelyi, that preparations for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union will take years, the diplomat said: “Apparently, as long as the collapse of the EU will take.”

Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Olha Stefanyshina announced the country’s readiness to complete the process of joining the European Union by the end of 2024. Such an early accession to the European Union would be the fastest in history – before this process took an average of nine years. According to Stefanyshina, Ukraine in this sense “is not an ordinary candidate for accession (to the EU).”