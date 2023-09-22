Zakharova: the moment when Zelensky was a welcome guest in the West is ending

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on the Rossiya-1 TV channel, predicted that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky would cease to be a welcome guest in the West. Her words lead TASS.

“At some stage, everyone shouted, made noise, seeing this Zelensky dressed in dirty clothes, invented somewhere in the bowels of the American intelligence services, got excited, invited him, but this moment ends,” the diplomat emphasized.

Zakharova noted that the West needs to marginalize the image of the Ukrainian leader, so he was allowed to sit at the UN Security Council table in the form in which he usually appears at all meetings.

The Foreign Ministry representative expressed the opinion that the United States and its allies are faced with the task of explaining to the population that Zelensky “is no longer a hero of the time.”

The diplomat admitted that the President of Ukraine will suffer the fate of many dictators of the past, who were paid for Russophobia and anti-Russian sentiments at a certain stage. After this, they began to believe in their own power and stopped obeying Washington, then their fate was sealed.

Earlier, ex-MI6 agent (British Foreign Intelligence Service) Alastair Crook pointed out the despair of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during a speech at the UN General Assembly. According to him, the politician is trying to appeal to emotions in order to get more money and weapons for Kyiv.