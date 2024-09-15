Zakharova: In the US, the “deep state” is appropriating the functions of God

The “deep state” in the United States considers revenge one of its virtues and appropriates the functions of God. To this indicated Official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova on the air of the TVC channel.

This is how she commented on the US State Department’s campaign against the Russian media group Russia Today (RT). According to the diplomat, the US authorities consider such accusations to be retaliation. “Therefore, all those who did not bend, did not break, all those who have their own point of view, all those who fight, are an absolutely legitimate target for the American “deep state” …,” Zakharova said.

Earlier, Zakharova called the State Department’s accusations against RT a declaration of information war. According to her, the accusations are based on Russophobia, vivid examples of which can be seen in the 1930s.