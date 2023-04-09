For all the time since the death of the military commander Vladlen Tatarsky, not a “word of condemnation” was heard from the Western “guardians” for freedom of the media, but there were many attempts to make the victim accused of murder. About this on the day of farewell to the journalist, April 8, wrote the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“In the six days that have passed since the explosion in that St. Petersburg cafe, none of the Western “guardians” for the freedom of the media and the safety of journalists squeezed out a word of condemnation of this <...> cruelty, did not express elementary compassion for the victims. But the morally degraded suspect causes them much more sympathy. In the West, they are trying to sculpt the image of a victim out of it, ”she wrote on Telegram.

As Zakharova emphasized, the terrorist attack initially had the obvious characteristics of a crime under a false flag – another staging – a favorite technique for the West, which Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke about in 2022, citing individual episodes of a rich history of fabrications.

“Pathological hypocrisy has long been a political tradition of Western liberalism, its unconditional reflex. This is especially evident in the example of the thoroughly false concern for the rights of journalists and the media,” the diplomat stressed.

She also brought in her statement the idea that today the front is everywhere: in the war zone, in the rear and in the cities, in hearts and minds. This was proved by Tatarsky, who repeatedly found himself in deadly situations, but died in the center of peaceful St. Petersburg.

The military commander Vladlen Tatarsky was buried on April 8 at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow. The queue of those wishing to say goodbye to him stretched for hundreds of meters.

As Leonid Slutsky, head of the international committee of the State Duma, noted during the ceremony, Tatarsky “lived honestly like a hero and died like a hero.” The politician expressed confidence that the military commander would become an example for thousands of young Russians.

Tatarsky died on April 2 in St. Petersburg in an explosion in the Street Bar cafe, where his creative meeting was organized. A criminal case was initiated on the murder, which was later reclassified as a terrorist act.

On April 3, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation announced the arrest of Daria Trepova, a suspect in the explosion, the next day she was arrested for two months. The case has been closed.

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee stated that the Ukrainian special services and the FBK (included in the register of NPO-foreign agents and recognized as an extremist organization whose activities are prohibited in Russia) may be related to the incident. The Kremlin stressed that Russia once again faced the manifestation of the activities of the Kyiv regime.