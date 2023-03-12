Zakharova caught Kuleba in a grandiose lie about readiness for negotiations with Russia

The words of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba that there is always room for negotiations between Kiev and Moscow is a grandiose lie. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova convicted the diplomat of this in her Telegram-channel.

The diplomat noted that Kuleba called the Italians, who advocate the settlement of conflicts through negotiations, hypocrites. “In his understanding, this point of view is nothing more than a wish for his country to defeat and cease to exist: “not peace, but the inscription“ rest in peace ”on the grave of Ukraine,” she stressed.

Zakharova called for fixing the winged necrophilic phrase formulated by Kuleba in relation to Ukraine. She pointed out that the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry allegedly did not see Moscow’s readiness for negotiations, but the representatives of the regime themselves legally banned negotiations with the Russian authorities.

Earlier, Zakharova said that the idea of ​​​​renaming Russia to Muscovy, which President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky ordered to work out, is another confirmation that they are trying to make “anti-Russia” out of Ukraine. She noted that the actions taken by the Kyiv authorities only prove the correctness of the Russian side.