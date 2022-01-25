The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Russia, Maria Zakharova, pointed to a fake published by the British newspaper The Times, passing off a photo of an armed member of the Territorial Defense Forces (STO) of Ukraine as a simple citizen. The diplomat wrote about this in her Telegram-channel.

Zakharova drew attention to publication publication, under the title of which there is a photograph of a “simple citizen of Ukraine” with a Z-15 carbine at the ready, preparing to repel the Russian threat in her Kiev kitchen.

However, as Zakharova noted, “Maryana Zhaglo turned out to be a simple Ukrainian woman from the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine (this is a rebranding of the Terbats). And the outfit she got is British. Another fake story about militants, of which Western propaganda makes anti-Russian “freedom fighters”.”

Earlier, Maria Zakharova responded to an article by the French edition of Figaro about an “uncompromising diplomat” with a face without a hint of a smile, dedicated to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, by publishing frames with his smile. In a commentary on the video, she noted that the Western media had never given out such a funny fake about Russia. “It’s impossible to imagine. But Le Figaro did it,” the diplomat wrote about the publication of the French edition.