Washington claims that it has nothing to do with the explosions on the Nord Stream strings, but the US statements are lies. On February 21, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, wrote about this on the Telegram channel, citing examples of some of the most famous cases of lies and crimes in Washington.

Zakharova noted that the investigation of journalist Seymour Hersh is available to everyone, and everyone can get acquainted. In addition, the representative of the Foreign Ministry stressed that everyone understands that the US excuses are lies.

“And it’s not even that the “USA” is the only adequate answer to the oldest question of legal practice Cui bono (who benefits?), but that the Americans are corny lying. I could once again recall the story about the test tube of US Secretary of State Colin Powell, but if you are tired of hearing about it, then there are plenty of others, ”wrote Zakharova.

As an example, she recalled the history of US interference in the affairs of such a small country as Haiti, which was not lucky to first become a Spanish colony, then French, then fall under American occupation for decades, Zakharova stressed.

“The cold war in “hot” Haiti was terrible. The former doctor of the American sanitary mission, born Haitian Francois Duvalier, set up a real dictatorship there – with repressions, arrests and such violations of human rights that the details, including beheadings and torture with acid baths, chill the blood in the veins. Why didn’t the Americans stand up for human rights?” the diplomat asked.

The answer, according to her, is simple – the States needed Duvalier as an anti-communist, because Fidel Castro’s Cuba was nearby. Already in the 90s, the Americans finally ceased to reckon with the sovereignty of the island republic. So, in 1994, they passed through the UN Security Council a sanction to conduct a special military operation in the country in order to return Jean-Bertrand Aristide, who was beneficial to them, to the presidential chair, and then, when they got tired of him, they simply abducted him like a doll and took him to Africa, reminded Foreign Ministry representative. So they helped build democracy under George W. Bush, Zakharova ironically concluded.

In addition, she continued, when Haiti really needed help after the devastating earthquake in 2010, the United States allocated a meager amount of $ 380 million for them, and when in 2021 the President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, was killed – shot along with his wife Martin, the information space actively started talking about US involvement.

“And this week, the US Department of Justice issues a short press release, where it claims that several more Americans have been arrested associated with the American PMC CTU Security. Official Caracas reports that this office was once involved in a failed assassination attempt on Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. And in parallel, at the meetings of the Security Council on Haiti, the American representative declares his intention to contribute to the building of democracy,” Zakharova said.

According to her, Haiti is in a sad state, and the US is still talking about its “aid to the island.”

The diplomat called this example a cautionary tale for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“How much one must hate one’s own people in order to wish them the prospects of a long-suffering Haiti … So to what extent the United States is not involved in the undermining of the Nord Streams: in the same way as in the assassination of the President of Haiti, or as in the deception with test tubes for the invasion of Iraq ? she concluded.

On February 8, Hersh published his investigation into the sabotage at Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. It says that American divers planted bombs during the Baltops exercises in the Baltic Sea last June, and the Norwegians activated them. Washington’s motives, according to the journalist, were to force Germany to provide military and financial support to Ukraine.

After that, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, John Kirby, said that the United States of America was not involved in sabotage on gas pipelines. However, US officials have repeatedly expressed their satisfaction with the fact that the gas pipelines have been destroyed.

Leaks at the joint venture were discovered on September 26, 2022. The representative of the seismic center of Sweden, Bjorn Lund, said that two powerful underwater explosions were registered in the area of ​​​​leaks in pipelines at the time of the emergency. The investigation was taken up by Denmark, Sweden and Germany, in the area of ​​​​responsibility of which the attacks occurred. Russia was not allowed to investigate.