Zakharova: France could not explain what happened in the situation with Durov

France has failed to explain what happened in the situation with Telegram founder Pavel Durov. The tragicomic nature of the situation was pointed out by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, reports RIA Novosti.

“In my opinion, the most disgusting and tragicomic thing is not only what was done to Durov, but the fact that they were unable to explain it either to their own people or to the world community,” the diplomat said.

The representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry also asked why the French authorities have lost the skill of all truly functioning democratic mechanisms, since they have no feedback from their population.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the department continues to work to obtain the most detailed and understandable information on the case of the Telegram founder. He noted that immediately after information about Durov’s detention appeared, the Russian Foreign Ministry contacted the French diplomatic department and sent an official note asking for information about what was happening and for consular access.