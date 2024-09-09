Zakharova: The number of unfounded accusations against Russia from Ukraine at the IAEA session was off the charts

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova Telegram-channel assessed the opening of the September session of the IAEA Board of Governors. According to her, everything went as planned, if not for one “but” in the person of Ukraine.

“The number of unfounded accusations against the Russian Federation was off the charts, even for such an expectedly odious speech,” the diplomat noted.

Kyiv’s thesis that the Russian side’s activities “threaten the existence of the entire world” caused bewilderment or smirks among many of those present, regardless of their political views, Zakharova added. She ironically called on Ukrainian politicians to “update their manuals.”

The day before, the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the refusal of a number of countries to support the anti-Russian line was a victory for Russia.