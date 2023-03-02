The Russian delegation arrived at the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi with a working spirit. This was announced on March 2 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova.

In a conversation with journalists, the diplomat noted the hospitality of India, as well as the constructive attitude towards organizing the work of the G20.

“The work is just beginning. It, of course, went before and before, but the meetings themselves begin only today. The mood of the Russian delegation is working,” she noted.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived at a meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in Delhi. The event began with a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

At the same time, Zakharova also indicated that it would be difficult to expect a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in India, since the United States advocates the escalation of conflicts in the world and relegated diplomacy to the background.

Lavrov’s working visit to India began on February 28. In New Delhi, he met with Foreign Minister of the Republic Subramanyam Jaishankar. It was reported that during the meeting of the G20 Foreign Ministers, the Russian Foreign Minister will also hold a number of bilateral negotiations with partners from China, Brazil and other states.

It is expected that Moscow, at the G20 ministerial meeting organized under the chairmanship of India, will draw the attention of partners to the problems of energy and food security, as well as to the destructiveness of illegitimate sanctions.