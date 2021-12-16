Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that statements about Russia’s aggression against Ukraine look stupid. According to her, NATO considers our country a threat, increasing the supply of weapons to Kiev, the Izvestia TV channel reports.

“The current state of the collective mind of the Western community, well, as one could, alas, expect from the current realities, we saw nothing constructive in this statement – the same set of hackneyed theses, clichés. Let me remind you that on the first day of the Liverpool meeting, this is December 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry published a statement, I have already spoken about it today, about the dialogue between the United States and other Western countries regarding the development of security guarantees for the Russian Federation, it was addressed primarily to states that are both members and to NATO, and to the G7. It contains specific proposals to reduce tensions around Ukraine. It is noteworthy that the G7 ministers chose not to publicly touch on this important topic. To be honest, we doubt that hushing up, an attempt to brush aside the discussion of the issues raised by the Russian side will help solve the problem – this has never worked. We expect to receive a clear feedback, ”Zakharova said.

The Izvestia TV channel is available in the packages of cable operators, in Moscow it is located on the 26th button. The channel is also broadcast live on the iz.ru website.