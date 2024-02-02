Zakharova: Ecuador, under pressure, decided to transfer Russian equipment to the United States

Ecuador's decision to transfer Russian equipment to the United States is reckless. About it RIA News stated the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

The diplomat pointed out that Quito took this step under serious pressure from outside stakeholders.

On January 31, Ecuador decided to transfer Russian equipment to Washington despite Moscow’s protest. It was clarified that we are talking about exchanging old equipment for new ones for a total amount of $200 million.

Head of State Daniel Noboa noted that the Russian authorities refer to the fact that this is military equipment, however, according to him, Ecuador has proven that it is scrap metal. Noboa called Moscow’s position “not entirely adequate.”