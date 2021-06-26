The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova, called Ukraine’s failure to comply with the Minsk agreements as the reason for the issuance of Russian passports to residents of Donbass under a simplified procedure. She is quoted by TASS…

The diplomat considered Moscow’s policy on this issue a humanitarian gesture, the reason for which was the economic and transport blockade of the region by Kiev. She stressed that, in accordance with the obligations assumed by the Ukrainian side, the isolation of the self-proclaimed republics must be stopped. “Due to the fact that Kiev does not do this, residents of Donetsk and Lugansk have been infringed on their rights for seven years,” Zakharova said.

She also noted that this measure was a forced step, nevertheless in line with the established international practice. Ukraine itself, according to the diplomat, resorts to such measures against the residents of Transnistria, “who have about 120 thousand Ukrainian passports.”

Related materials

“It is deeply regrettable that the President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy – approx. “Lenta.ru”) considers its citizens living under the blockade in the east of the country and forced to acquire Russian citizenship worse than those Ukrainians who are allowed to obtain citizenship of other countries, ”the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman concluded.

Earlier, Zelensky called the issuance of Russian passports to residents of the self-proclaimed republics in the Donbass a violation of the Minsk agreements by Russia and promised to raise this issue at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stressed that such measures were never discussed with Kiev and were not reflected in the agreements of the two parties.

Putin signed a decree simplifying the issuance of Russian passports to residents of Donbass on April 24, 2019. Then the head of state noted that the measure is exclusively humanitarian in nature and does not aim to create problems for the Ukrainian authorities. As of May 2021, 527 thousand residents of territories not controlled by Kiev have gone through the simplified procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship.