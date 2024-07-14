Zakharova mocked the poses of US Secret Service briefing staff

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, in her Telegram-channel commented on the emergency briefing of the US Secret Service, organized after the failed assassination attempt on former US leader Donald Trump, ridiculing the poses of the intelligence officers.

“I’m watching an emergency briefing from the US Secret Service. Judging by their postures, this is a penalty wall,” the diplomat said.

The former US leader survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was shot in the ear. The attack was carried out by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was eliminated by Secret Service agents.