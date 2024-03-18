Zakharova called on British Defense Minister Shapps to look for Kate Middleton

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova responded to the statements of British Defense Minister Grant Shapps about the “stolen elections” in Russia. She published a corresponding message on her Telegram channel.

How wrote The Telegraph newspaper, the head of the British Ministry of Defense accused Russian leader Vladimir Putin of “stole the elections.”

We didn't steal anything from them. We didn't give them ours Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

She also asked what happened to Prince William's wife Kate Middleton. “Found? Look, Shapps,” the diplomat advised.

Earlier, Us Weekly reported that even her key employees had not seen Kate Middleton for two months. She has not appeared in public since December 25, 2023. This gave rise to conspiracy theories explaining her disappearance by serious illness, coma and even divorce.

The West refused to recognize the election results

The presidential elections in Russia cannot be considered legal, free and fair. This is stated in a statement by the Polish Foreign Ministry. The ministry indicated that the elections were held “in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine,” which, according to the Polish side, is a violation of international law. The Foreign Ministry also added that the voting took place “under conditions of severe repression against citizens.” “Poland strongly condemns such actions,” the ministry said.

Vladimir Putin will not receive congratulations on his victory in the presidential election from the head of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. This was reported by the press secretary of the German leader, Sersteen Gammelin. “There will be no letter,” she assured. At the same time, Tagesspiegel recalls, in 2018, Steinmeier congratulated Putin on his re-election as head of state and wished him good luck.

They also said in Berlin that there was “nothing surprising” in the results of the Russian elections. Zakharova agreed with this statement, noting that the expression of the will of the people took place against the backdrop of NATO plans to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

On March 16, the British embassy in Moscow stated on social networks that Russia allegedly does not have “legal grounds for holding elections in Crimea and new regions.” “Hasn’t your ambassador been to Smolensk Square for a long time? It doesn’t give us pleasure to see him, but we can call him for prevention,” a representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry threatened. In turn, Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Public Chamber and head of the Zaporozhye public movement “We are together with Russia,” pointed out that London’s refusal to recognize elections in the new Russian territories is a manifestation of the highest hypocrisy. He emphasized that Britain can rightfully consider only a small area of ​​land to be its ancestral lands, while the remaining territories are occupied by the British.

Putin leads in elections after processing 99 percent of protocols

Russian presidential candidate and current head of state Vladimir Putin is leading the election with a record figure in the history of modern Russia. After processing 99 percent of the protocols, it turned out that 87 percent of voters voted for him. In 2018, he received 76.69 percent of the votes. The overall turnout in the elections was 74.22 percent.

Candidates Nikolai Kharitonov (3.8% of the vote), Vladislav Davankov (3.8%) and Leonid Slutsky (3.19%) admitted defeat. Thus, Kharitonov noted that during the elections, the Russian people demonstrated to the international community more than ever how they can unite. Slutsky, in turn, pointed out that Putin won with a historic result. Davankov called Putin the undoubted winner of the elections.