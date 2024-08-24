Zakharova assessed Biden’s words about creating 800 thousand jobs in the US

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova ridiculed US President Joe Biden’s words about creating almost 1 million new jobs in the United States. The diplomat said this in her Telegram channel.

Zakharova drew attention to the words of Biden, who announced during the debates with Trump about the creation of 800 thousand new jobs in the manufacturing sector.

“The US Department of Labor published a report on the eve of the elections, which revised the macroeconomic indicators of the Democratic administration. So, those same 800 thousand jobs that Biden allegedly created – they simply do not exist,” the diplomat emphasized.

Earlier, Fox News reported that Republicans in the US House of Representatives, during the impeachment investigation of Joe Biden, believed that he “deserved” to be removed from power. In addition, the US Treasury Department reported that the US budget deficit had reached a record high during Biden’s presidency.

Journalists from The Wall Street Journal wrote that Joe Biden will leave behind a “sad legacy” due to unresolved economic and foreign policy problems.