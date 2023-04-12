The leak of classified Pentagon materials may be related to the approaching US presidential election, which will take place in 2024. This was announced on April 12 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, adding that much more can be expected during this period, based on the experience of past years.

“Tyutchev has a wonderful poem, one of the most famous: “There is a short but marvelous time in the initial autumn.” Here in American political life there is a maybe not very short, but obviously marvelous time. It is called “pre-election,” the diplomat sneered on the air of the radio Sputnik.

Zakharova noted that “marveling” in the pre-election season in the United States can be unlimited.

“There will be a lot of wonderful things, but not in the good sense of the word, but in this one, when there will be some kind of hoax and there will be completely unusual and inexplicable cases,” the official representative of the Foreign Ministry added.

The leak of two large batches of secret Pentagon documents at once became known on April 6. We are talking about about 100 documents that relate to the combat capabilities of Kyiv, support for NATO and the vulnerability of the Ukrainian army. From the documents leaked to the Network, it also follows that the United States is listening to South Korea, Israel, and Ukraine. Against this background, several countries demanded an explanation from the United States.

On April 8, the US Department of Justice launched an investigation into the leak. Reuters, citing the Pentagon, said the leak could be the most damaging release of U.S. government information since the WikiLeaks documents were released in 2013.

After, on April 10, US President Joe Biden said he plans to run for president a second time in the 2024 elections.

The next day, former US leader Donald Trump noted that he doubted that the current head of state, Joe Biden, would be re-elected in 2024. In addition, he said that “something is wrong” with Biden.

In addition, on April 6, Americanist Yuri Rogulev commented to Izvestia on CNN information that the nephew of the 35th US President John F. Kennedy, lawyer and politician Robert Kennedy Jr., applied to run in the US presidential election in 2024. As the expert noted, a well-known surname opens the door to politics, but not to the presidency. According to Rogulev, Kennedy Jr. is not the most popular American politician.