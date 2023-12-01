Zakharova ironically appreciated Osmani’s words about the discussion on the exclusion of Russia from the OSCE

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in her Telegram-channel ironically commented on the words of North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani that the discussion about Russia’s exclusion from the OSCE has exhausted itself.

“And there was (discussion – Note “Tapes.ru”.)? Wow. They missed everyone,” Zakharova assessed the diplomat’s statement.

On December 1, North Macedonian Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that the conversation about Russia’s exclusion from the OSCE has now exhausted itself.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the OSCE is in a deplorable state. “In just over a year, the Helsinki Final Act will be 50 years old. In this regard, we regret to note that the OSCE is approaching this anniversary in a deplorable state, and its prospects remain unclear,” he said.

The meeting of OSCE Foreign Ministers took place from November 30 to December 1 in the capital of North Macedonia, Skopje. For Lavrov’s participation in the OSCE Ministerial Council, North Macedonia briefly lifted the ban on flights over its territory by aircraft from Russia. Lavrov flew to the meeting in North Macedonia via Greece, as foreign ministry official Maria Zakharova was with him. Initially, the route was laid through Bulgaria, but the country’s authorities turned the plane around, noting that Sofia opened the sky only for Lavrov; permission was not issued for Zakharova.