The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova headed the Department of International and National Security of the Diplomatic Academy.

This was reported on the official page of the educational institution in Instagram.

Academy representatives congratulated Zakharova on her appointment as head of the department.

Recall that the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry was founded in 1934 and is one of the oldest universities in the world for the training of diplomatic workers.

Earlier, Maria Zakharova said that the words of the Polish authorities about the partial responsibility of the Soviet Union for the outbreak of World War II cause outrage.