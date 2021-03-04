Russia considered unworthy and wild the statements of the head of the Slovak Foreign Ministry, who called the Russian vaccine against coronavirus a weapon of hybrid war. This was stated by the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Maria Zakharova, her words are quoted TASS…

Zakharova recalled that the supply of the Russian drug to Slovakia began at the request of the country’s government. “Such statements look strange, and sometimes, it seems to me, even wild, because now we need to concentrate on how to overcome difficulties, but certainly not create new ones with such statements,” she said.

Slovakia accepted the first batch of Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine on 1 March. The first million doses are expected to be delivered during March and April. Vaccinations in the country will begin within two weeks.

The delivery of the Russian vaccine has led to serious political divisions within the country. Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korchok criticized Prime Minister Igor Matovic, who personally met the first party at the airport. Korchok even called the Russian drug a “hybrid warfare tool” that divides European countries and portrays the EU as a failure. President of the country Zuzana Chaputova also spoke out against the use of the Sputnik V vaccine. She pointed out that the drug has not yet passed the necessary licensing procedures in the EU, and suggested asking for the registration of Sputnik V with the European medical regulator.