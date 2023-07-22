Zakharov: Russian journalist was not allowed to attend a briefing in Pakistan because of Kuleba’s fear

The Russian journalist was denied access to a briefing held in Pakistan with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba because of the minister’s fear. This opinion was expressed by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, reports TASS.

According to her, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry “feared to answer the questions of the only Russian journalist registered for the event.”