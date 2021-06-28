Washington, stopping to provide consular services in Moscow, is guided only by its own ideas about visa policy. This was announced on June 28 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova in her Telegram channel.

“Firstly, it is not the first time and not the first year that the US Embassy has destroyed its consular service in Russia,” the diplomat recalled. The staff has already been cut and the closure of the consulates general has been announced.

Speaking about visa policy, Zakharova added that the staff at American consular offices is formed only by the US side, and not by Russia.

“Thirdly, Washington does not even hide the fact that for the implementation of the policy of“ containment ”of countries it has long been using various tactics, including striking a blow on the humanitarian dimension. Which in translation from Latin and diplomatic means – by people, ”she concluded.

On June 27, US Ambassador John Sullivan said that the US Embassy in Moscow from August will not be able to provide consular services in full due to the demands of the Russian side not to hire personnel from third countries.

According to him, the United States and Russia are cooperating to solve problems with the issuance of visas. The high-ranking diplomat recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden agreed during the Geneva summit that it is in the mutual interests of the two countries to operate stable diplomatic platforms in capitals and other cities.

On April 30, it became known that the US Embassy in Russia will stop issuing nonimmigrant visas and visas for non-diplomatic travel. Also, the American embassy in Moscow announced that it would reduce the number of consular services provided from May 12 due to Moscow’s decision to ban the hiring of Russians. In addition, the staff of the consulate will be reduced by 75%.

“Diplomatic” aggravation between Russia and Western countries began on April 15, when the United States, along with the introduction of new sanctions, expelled 10 Russian diplomats. Moscow responded to this in a mirrored manner, and also banned the American diplomatic mission from hiring citizens of the Russian Federation.

Then Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow was launching a procedure that would stop the practice of hiring Russian and third-country citizens by American diplomatic missions in the country.