Russian Overseas Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova defined that her Fb publish with a photograph of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic at a gathering with American chief Donald Trump was misinterpreted.

“The one factor it contained was rejection of the boastful angle on the a part of the“ distinctive ”,” the diplomat defined.

Earlier, Zakharova posted a photograph through which Vucic sits on a chair in entrance of Trump’s desk, and in addition hooked up to the publish a screenshot of a body from the film Fundamental Intuition, the place Sharon Stone sits together with her legs crossed. The Overseas Ministry spokesman mockingly wrote that “if the chair is positioned as if you’re underneath interrogation, sit down as in picture # 2.”

Serbian Protection Minister Aleksandar Vulin, Director of the Workplace for Kosovo and Metohija underneath the Serbian Cupboard of Ministers Marko Djuric, and Vucic himself criticized Zakharova’s publish. The nation’s authorities expressed remorse that not everybody within the Russian Federation appreciates that Serbia is the one nation “that has not imposed sanctions towards Russia.”