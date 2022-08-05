Users of social networks, who previously actively supported Ukraine’s actions in the Donbass and indicated their position on avatars with the help of Ukrainian symbols, began to change images of Ukrainian flags to ordinary photographs. On August 4, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova drew attention to this.

“Did you notice how the process of removing Ukrainian flags, black squares and memorial candles from avatars began? We all understand that this is not done from insight. And quietly so, meanly, they turn their civic position into a tube until better times. It is as if life is returning to its former course for them, ”the diplomat noted in her Telegram channel.

Zakharova pointed out that when “the Kiev-based ship sank,” people in Ukraine wanted a more comfortable sense of self, because the regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky still failed to “cancel Russia.”

“Because you change avatars not because of awareness of the criminality of the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) and the provocative behavior of the United States, but solely for your own comfort. Because without sincere repentance, the ostentatious sprinkling of ashes on the head remains only a ritual. Because everything is just beginning, ”summed up the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier on Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that US attempts to extend its dominance to an increasing number of points on the globe are futile and reflect a policy of permissiveness. Lavrov recalled that the United States decided to make Ukraine a threat to Russia, ignoring the racist policy of the Kyiv regime.

The day before, Zakharova also commented on the decision of the Ukrainian authorities to ban journalist and TV presenter Savik Shuster from entering the country for three years. The diplomat called this step a liberal dictatorship of the West with a Kyiv grin, when the Ukrainian authorities began to put “beacons” on objectionable journalists who deviated from the “course of the Maidan authorities”, and also to eliminate all television channels in favor of a single broadcast.

On July 23, it was also reported that the social network Facebook (owned by the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation), as well as Twitter and YouTube, were blocked in the Zaporozhye region, which was out of control of Kyiv, while the work of Google services was slowed down. The reason for this was the blocking of reliable information about the restoration of the life of the region, fakes of the Ukrainian side are being promoted on Internet sites, calls for violence are spreading.

On June 14, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that it was impossible to push Russia out of international life – this was a hopeless undertaking. According to him, the way events have been developing in recent months clearly demonstrates this.