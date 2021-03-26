Moscow sees in the new sanctions of Ukraine against Russian media censorship, the cleaning of the information space from objectionable media, discrimination of Russian-speaking citizens. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, quoted by TASS…

“We regard such steps as running counter to the fundamental principles of ensuring freedom of speech and pluralism of opinion, as well as not in line with the spirit of the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms,” she criticized.

On March 23, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky imposed sanctions against a number of Russian media outlets, including the online editions Lenta.ru, Gazeta.ru, as well as TASS, MIA Rossiya Segodnya and the aggregator SMI2. It was about blocking assets, limiting trading operations, preventing the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine, limiting or terminating the provision of telecommunications services and the use of public telecommunications networks.

At the same time, Zelensky put into effect the decision of the country’s Security Council on restrictions. Among the persons who fell under the sanctions were the first deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Alexander Gorovoy, member of the Federation Council Lyudmila Narusova, senators Oleg Tsepkin, Irina Rukavishnikova, Alexander Karlin, officials of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and other departments.