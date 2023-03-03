Zakharova condemned the UN statement on the destruction of cultural property in Ukraine during the NWO

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, criticized the statement of the UN Human Rights Council (HRC) about the so-called destruction of Ukrainian cultural property during the Russian-led special military operation (SVO). This is stated on site departments.

“This opus contains nothing new except groundless attacks against our country that have set the teeth on edge: there is another attempt by the special procedures of the Human Rights Council to shield the Kiev regime, as well as to demonize Russia. As usual, there is no hint of objectivity, ”she said.