Zakharova: Rai journalists rewrote the facts in reports from Kursk region

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the reports of journalists from the Italian state television and radio company Rai, who penetrated the Kursk region, which was attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). She said this spoke out on air on the Russia 24 channel.

Zakharova criticized the reports of Italian journalists about the Kursk region and emphasized that they rewrote the facts. According to her, they called black white and white black.

Earlier, the Italian Ambassador to Moscow, Cecilia Piccioni, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry because of a report in the Kursk region. The Rai correspondents were accused of “using their presence on the territory of our country to whitewash the propaganda support for the crimes of the Kyiv regime.”