The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova commented on the decision of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) to deprive Belarus of the right to host the World Ice Hockey Championship.

“What is happening around Belarus is utterly politicized in all directions. These events have been going on for half a year, “Zakharova said in an interview.Match TV“. She added that she believes the true motivation is the West’s calls for pressure on Minsk.

Zakharova also noted that she considers the decision to be an unacceptable example of the use of sanctions instruments in sports. She recalled that Russia faced similar pressure in preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, when various politicians urged to deprive Russia of the tournament.

Earlier it became known that the International Ice Hockey Federation deprived Belarus of the right to host the matches of the World Championship this year. The tournament should take place from May 21 to June 6.

IIHF President Rene Fasel expressed the hope that the Ice Hockey Federation of Belarus (FHB) will not boycott the tournament due to its postponement.