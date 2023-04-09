Zakharova: in the West they are trying to make a victim of a suspect in the murder of Tatarsky

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that they are trying to sculpt the image of the victim from the war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky suspected of murdering. The journalist proved that today the front is absolutely everywhere – in the war zone, in the rear and in cities, in the hearts and minds of people, the diplomat condemned the attitude of Western representatives in her Telegram channel.

In the West, they try to mold the image of the victim out of it. Initially, this attack had the obvious characteristics of a crime under a false or false flag – another staging, a technique so beloved by the West. Maria Zakharova Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

According to her, Vladlen Tatarsky many times was close to death on the battlefield, but died in the center of St. Petersburg at the hands of a terrorist who, according to preliminary data, acted on instructions from the Ukrainian special services. Zakharova complained that in the six days since the incident, none of the Western “guardians” for media freedom has said a word of condemnation of this “cruelty beyond any human standards, has not expressed elementary compassion for the victims.”

The diplomat noted that today there were those who, rubbing their hands in glee, make statements that can be qualified as a public justification of terrorism. In addition, pathological hypocrisy has long become a political tradition of the West and its unconditional reflex, she pointed out. This is most clearly seen in the example of “through and through false concern for the rights of journalists and the media,” Zakharova also said.

Death of Tatarsky

War correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) died on Sunday, April 2, in an explosion in a cafe on Universitetskaya embankment in the center of St. Petersburg. As a result, more than 40 people who came to the creative meeting of the journalist were recognized as victims. Tatarsky died at the scene.

Related materials:

Later, 26-year-old Daria Trepova was charged with committing a terrorist act. According to investigators, she handed Tatarsky a figurine previously stuffed with explosives. The Basmanny Court of Moscow arrested the defendant in the case until June 2.

It was clarified that the girl was charged under clause “b” of part 3 of article 205 (“A terrorist act committed by an organized group that resulted in the intentional infliction of death on a person”) and part 4 of article 222.1 (“Illegal carrying of explosive devices committed by an organized group”) of the Criminal Code of Russia .

The National Anti-Terrorism Committee said that the crime was planned and organized from the territory of Ukraine. Investigators said that all participants in the criminal chain will be identified – from performers to customers.

High-profile murder investigation

On April 4, information appeared that the National Republican Army had claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in St. Petersburg. Its representatives claimed that they staged a terrorist attack directed personally against the military commissar Vladlen Tatarsky. At the same time, according to them, they are not associated with any foreign structures or special services.

On the same day, details of the interrogation of Darya Trepova appeared. In particular, she said that she met a certain activist online who suggested that she move to Kyiv and become an editor, but for this it was necessary to complete an internship by completing a number of tasks. The transfer of the bust with explosives was just one of them, Daria claimed. At the same time, Trepova stated that she did not know what exactly was in the figurine.

Two days later, on April 6, the Cyber ​​Front Z movement called on the Russian Foreign Ministry to achieve through the UN Security Council the recognition of ex-deputy of the State Duma Ilya Ponomarev (recognized by the Ministry of Justice of Russia as a foreign agent) and the “National Republican Army” as terrorists to put them on the international wanted list. The appeal indicated that the organization was associated with Ponomarev, who called for protests and terrorist attacks in Russia.

Last year, the same organization already claimed responsibility for the murder of journalist and political scientist Daria Dugina. NRA fighters were preparing an attack by Ukrainian soldier Natalia Vovk Representatives of the Cyber ​​Front Z movement

On April 8, it was reported that Trepova began to cooperate with the investigation. It was noted that all her testimony is carefully checked by the investigative and operational groups, which include dozens of law enforcement officers. Investigators are identifying alleged accomplices of the 26-year-old girl and working out various motives and versions of the attack.

The reaction of Russian politicians

On April 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Security Council said that the potential of the special services of Western countries is involved in the preparation of terrorist attacks in Kiev by Kiev.

Neo-Nazis and their accomplices operate not only on the territory of the new subjects of the federation, but also commit crimes in other regions. There is every reason to believe that the potential of third countries — Western intelligence services — is involved in the preparation of such sabotage and terrorist attacks. See also Qatargate, Gentiloni: "Extremely serious, very serious image damage" Vladimir Putin President of Russia

On the same day, Maria Zakharova announced that Russia would raise the topic of the murder of war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky at a discussion in the UN Security Council.

On April 7, it became known that the acting head of the diplomatic mission of Canada, Brian Ebel, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. He was protested in connection with the statements of Canada’s permanent representative to the UN, Robert Ray. According to the department, with his statements, Ray supported the terrorist attack against Tatarsky. The Canadian side was also accused of inciting Russophobia.

Funeral of Vladlen Tatarsky

On Saturday, April 8, a farewell ceremony for Vladlen Tatarsky took place in Moscow. The military commander was buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery. As reported, his relatives, friends and associates, including representatives of the Liberal Democratic Party and rapper Akim Apachev, came to say goodbye to the journalist. Initially, the media reported that about 300 people came to the funeral ceremony with the deceased.

Later, information appeared that more than a thousand people attended the military correspondent’s funeral. Including the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived at the cemetery. He called Tatarsky a soldier whose voice will live forever and will speak only the truth.