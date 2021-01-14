The blocking by the largest American social networks of the accounts of US President Donald Trump really shook the whole world, this action was like a nuclear explosion. Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova wrote about this on her Facebook page.

According to her, the blocking of the pages of the head of the White House took place without a decision of the courts and the opinions of the relevant structures on ethics. “They just took and disconnected multimillion-dollar official accounts from the audience. Even the most loyal partners of the United States could not withstand such an attack on Western values, as they certainly do not harbor tender feelings for Trump, ”the diplomat said.

She cited as an example dissatisfaction with the blocking of the pages of the Republican Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Prime Minister of Australia, the Minister of Health of Great Britain.

As Zakharova added, the decision of American Internet platforms is comparable to a nuclear explosion in a cyber environment, not the destruction itself is terrible, but their consequences.

The blow was struck at the democratic values ​​declared by the Western community; In one fell swoop, both Darknet apologists and advocates of strict censorship received a reinforced concrete argument in defending their interests, Zakharova continued. After the closure of Trump’s pages, the largest digital migration began, she said.

In conclusion, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry advised her American colleagues to get involved in the United States. But if the United States is alarmed by Russia’s actions, this does not mean that the problem is really in Russia, she added.

The fact that Trump’s Twitter account was permanently blocked became known on the evening of January 8. The administration of the private social network said that the reason for this decision was the risk of further incitement to violence. In addition to this, the leadership of Twitter has promised to deactivate any page on the social network that the Republican will use.

Also, his pages were blocked by social networks Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch.

On January 13, it became known that the video hosting YouTube suspended for seven days the ability to download new videos from Trump’s official account.

On January 14, the head of Twitter, which owns the microblogging service of the same name, Jack Dorsey, called blocking Trump’s page the right decision.