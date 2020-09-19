The participation of the ex-presidential candidate of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in the meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers is interference in the internal affairs of the republic. This was announced on Saturday, September 19, by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova.

“We consider such a contact, if it takes place, as one more evidence of the European Union’s departure from earlier statements about the absence of geopolitics in the situation with Belarus,” she stressed.

Zakharova also recalled the events in Ukraine in 2014, when several EU countries acted as “so-called guarantors of the agreement” between the authorities and the opposition, which was soon “trampled down”.

In addition, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the “flirting” of the European foreign ministers with the representative of the Belarusian opposition is an integral part of the scenario of interference in the country’s internal affairs.

Earlier that day, it became known that Tikhanovskaya will speak on September 21 at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry called such actions open interference in the internal affairs of the republic.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. From that moment on, protests by the opposition, disagreeing with the results, have continued in the country. According to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the vote.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya refused to acknowledge the election results and called on the international community to support the demonstrators. Lukashenka was considered illegitimate in the EU and the USA. Until September 24, European countries plan to impose sanctions against Minsk.