The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on October 27 in her Telegram channel ironically commented on the words of the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry about the entry into the country of journalist Ksenia Sobchak.

Earlier, the head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, Gabrielius Landsbergis, said that Vilnius would not want Sobchak to stay in the country.

“What is it?” Zakharova scoffed.

On October 27, Landsbergis noted that the decision to admit Sobchak to Lithuania could be reconsidered. According to the head of the Foreign Ministry, such prerequisites may appear when assessing the threat to national security posed by the presence of a foreign citizen on the territory of the state.

On the same day, a lawyer, candidate of legal sciences Alexander Karabanov said that if the Lithuanian authorities decide that they are not ready to leave Sobchak in the country for security reasons, she will be deported to one of the countries of which she is a citizen.

On the eve it became known that Sobchak entered Lithuania through Belarus on an Israeli passport. At the same time, a search was conducted in the journalist’s country house in the Moscow region, and her commercial director, Kirill Sukhanov, was arrested in a case of extortion.

According to investigators, he and the ex-editor-in-chief of the Tatler magazine, Arian Romanovsky, wanted to receive 11 million rubles from the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, for deleting posts in the Put Out the Light Telegram channel. According to TASS, Sobchak also became a suspect in the case.