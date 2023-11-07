The statement by Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Amichai Eliyahu about the possibility of a nuclear strike on the Gaza Strip raises many questions. This was stated on November 7 by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on the TV channel “Soloviev Live”.

“This (statement – Ed.) raised a huge number of questions. Question number one – it turns out that we are hearing an official statement about the presence (of Israel – Ed.) of nuclear weapons? – she said.

Zakharova emphasized that international organizations should have responded to the words of the Israeli official, but this did not happen.

“<...> where are the international organizations, where is the IAEA, where are the inspectors?” – asked the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Zakharova also added that the Israeli Ambassador to Moscow Alexander Ben Zvi was informed about the inadmissibility of official Israeli statements regarding Russia.

“As for the statements made by Israeli official representatives regarding Russia, this is unacceptable,” she emphasized.

Earlier, on November 2, the Russian permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, said that Israel has long had no right to self-defense in the current conflict, since it is an occupying power. In response to a statement by the Russian Permanent Representative to the UN, Israeli representative Gilad Erdan gave an interview to the publication Ynet said that Russia is the last country that can teach Israel international law.

Also in early November, Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Amichai Eliyahu called the use of nuclear weapons in the Gaza Strip “one of the possibilities” for the development of the conflict. Authorities and Israeli politicians condemned the official for his remarks.

On November 6, State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said that the United States considers Eliyahu’s statement about nuclear weapons “totally unacceptable.” He stressed that Washington calls on all parties to refrain from “hateful rhetoric” that creates additional tension.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest information, the death toll in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the conflict is already more than 10 thousand people, more than 26 thousand people have been injured. On the Israeli side, 1,405 people were killed and another 5.6 thousand were injured.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.