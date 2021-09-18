Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the demand to abolish the law on foreign agents and said that it will continue to operate. About this diplomat reported in his column on the Echo of Moscow website.

According to Zakharova, the law makes it possible to resist pressure on Russian journalists. “If it is canceled, the Western partners will have a complete sense of impunity both in the pressure on the Russian media abroad and in participation in political life through their agents of influence on the territory of our country,” she said.

Previously, chief editors of a number of media outlets, including Dozhd and Meduza (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign media performing the functions of a foreign agent) and some others, wrote an open appeal to the authorities, where they proposed 12 amendments to the law “On Foreign Agents”.

Media representatives demand that such a status be granted only by a court decision, as well as “to prohibit the recognition of journalists working in the media as“ foreign agents ”as“ foreign agents ”as individuals, since this practice violates the principle of the prohibition of double punishment.”

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov revealed the conditions for considering amendments to the bill. According to him, a substantive dialogue on the recognition of the media by foreign agents will begin not earlier than the start of the work of the new parliament.