Zakharova appreciated the demand of Polish farmers to provide them with a decent life

Maria Zakharova, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in her Telegram channel commented the indignation of Polish farmers with the attitude of the country’s authorities towards their work.

She cited a dialogue between Polish Minister of Agriculture Janusz Kowalski and a farmer who demanded to provide the people with “a decent life, not subsidies.” The diplomat stressed that in the conversation they tried to explain to the Polish leadership that it was taking part in the destruction of the labor of its citizens. “I applaud the sincerity of a person unknown to me,” she wrote.

According to Zakharova, in a dialogue with a government representative, the farmer voiced “the essence of the current historical period.” “Either the schemers win, who are ready, solely for their own benefit, to throw the achievements of civilization under the train of history, or we will defend the right to a decent life, the basis of which is work, love, truth,” she said.

Earlier, the volumes of grain imported to Poland from Ukraine were called shocking. It was noted that the uncontrolled import of agricultural products, which poured into the country, led to numerous protests by local farmers.