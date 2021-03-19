Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova on her page in Facebook commented on the fall of US President Joe Biden, who previously tripped and fell three times while boarding Air Force One.

According to her, in the White House this incident was explained by windy weather. “It’s strange that not“ Russian hackers ”under the leadership of [главного редактора RT] Margarita Simonyan, but just the wind, ”wrote Zakharova.

Previously, footage of Biden’s fall on board number one (Air Force One) was posted on his Twitter account by digital strategist Caleb Hull, popular among supporters of former President Donald Trump. In the video, Biden walks up the plane, stumbling and falling, then salutes and enters the cabin.