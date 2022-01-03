The official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova commented on Monday, January 3, the statement of the journalist of the Ukrainian news agency UNIAN Roman Tsimbalyuk about his departure from Russia.

She noted that the Ukrainian journalist had lived in Moscow for many years, and now his words about the security threat from the Kremlin sound like a “bike”.

“For many years, living in Moscow, shouting about the Russian-Ukrainian war, not leaving Moscow restaurants, releasing provocative fake slops on the Internet, answering all the questions“ why are you suffering behind enemy lines and is it time to return to your own people ”on the front line “” Respond with incoherent mooing, and then come up with a story about the security threat and hostage status, “she wrote in her Telegram channel.

In addition, Zakharova compared Tsymbalyuk with Arkady Babchenko, who left the territory of Russia in 2017, who later, in July 2020, the Federal Financial Monitoring Service included in the list of terrorists and extremists, and also compared the actions of the Ukrainian journalist with “special operations-collaborations of Dmitry Gordon”.

Earlier on Monday, Roman Tsimbalyuk told the website Hromadske that he left Russia because of fears that he could again be summoned for questioning at the Moscow prosecutor’s office. He also noted that he had lived in Moscow for 13 years, but he never intended to stay here forever.

On December 8, it was reported that Tsimbalyuk was summoned for interrogation. He was accused of provoking hostility and hatred towards the citizens of the Russian Federation and the Russian authorities. The reason for this was the videos that were published on the journalist’s YouTube channel.

He could face a fine of up to 10 to 20 thousand rubles, or compulsory work up to 100 hours, or administrative arrest up to 15 days.

Later, on December 24, information was published in the media that the prosecutor’s office had withdrawn the summons for interrogation.