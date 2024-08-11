Zakharova called the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on Kursk terrorism

Official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova Telegram-channel commented on the attack on Kursk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and condemned such actions.

She accused Kyiv of terrorism, emphasizing that the West continues to sponsor it, believing in the good intentions of the Ukrainian authorities.

“Attacks on residential buildings, explosions of sleeping civilians in their apartments – this is the indelible ugliness of terrorism,” the diplomat wrote.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces launched a massive attack on Kursk on the night of August 11. One of the shot down missiles hit a multi-story building, starting a fire. Kursk Mayor Igor Kutsak specified that the residential building with six entrances and 230 apartments suffered quite serious damage. 13 people were injured, two of them are in serious condition. Acting Governor of the Kursk Region Alexey Smirnov called the fall of the shot down missile on a residential building in Kursk a treacherous attack.