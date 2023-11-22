On November 22, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said in an interview with Izvestia that Moscow welcomes the agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement on a four-day humanitarian pause.

“Moscow welcomes the agreement between Israel and Hamas on a four-day humanitarian pause. This is exactly what Russia has been calling for since the beginning of the escalation of the conflict. It is important to note Qatar’s special efforts aimed at putting into practice the international community’s call for de-escalation,” she said.

The Israeli government on November 22 approved a plan to return at least 50 Hamas hostages within four days. It is noted that the release of 10 more abducted persons will give another day of calm.

Hamas confirmed an agreement on a four-day truce for the return of hostages. In exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners, Israel will release 50 hostages, women and children under 19 years of age.

The day before, senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Mark Regev said that if the deal with Hamas on the release of prisoners is approved, Israel will be able to begin its implementation on November 23. When asked about a possible extension of the ceasefire period as part of the deal, he stressed that Israel may consider such an option.

On November 20, the country’s emergency government minister Benny Gantz said that Israel would continue the operation in the Gaza Strip even if the hostages were released.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.