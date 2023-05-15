Foreign Ministry spokesman Zakharova: German Chancellor Scholz crossed the border, shouting “Glory to Ukraine”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz crossed the border, publicly shouting “Glory to Ukraine” at a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. About this the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova informed in your Telegram channel.

“Olaf Scholz crossed a clear line drawn before him by all the leaders of both post-war Germanys: he publicly shouted the Nazi salute,” she wrote.

According to Zakharova, “Glory to Ukraine!” “This is a slogan, a Nazi chant.” The diplomat also pointed out that the Russian side has repeatedly reminded of this at international briefings and in materials on social networks.

“The weight of corruption scandals is weighing on the German political elites. The German politicians found an unusual way out of the situation – they successfully zigzag, bending in front of Washington, ”concluded Zakharova.